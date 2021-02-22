Reject Dominic Nitiwul – UK-based Ghanaian petitions Appointments Committee

Minister of Defense-designate Dominic Nitiwul

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has been petitioned to reject the nomination of Dominic Nitiwul as Minister of Defence.

Adegbule Ola Durojaiy, a Ghanaian who resides in the United Kingdom is praying the Committee not to approve Nitiwul.



According to him, Nitiwul in his vetting peddled falsehood and must therefore bear the brunt of his actions.



The nominee told the committee that some Ghanaians soldiers who were arrested for smuggling arms while on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon had been duly punished.



Adegbule Ola who claims to be a private investigator says that this assertion by Nitiwul is untrue. He indicated in his petition that the officers who were supposed to face court-martial are now walking free.



“In a course of the operation, it was established Lt Col. Isaac Twum Ampofo, who had bought a second-hand car engine, concealed three Pistols, in the engine in the Sump and one Pistol in the back of a Microwave. Both of them admitted smuggling the weapons into the country. Summary of evidence and Pre-trial advised that the two should be Court Martial but all of them have been left-off-the-hook and are walking free,” he said in his petition.

“It is interesting to note that these men are being protected from Court Martial. To the best of my knowledge, after investigation and summary of evidence, there was a pre-trial advice by the legal department of the Ghana Armed Forces dated March 2020 for the alleged culprits to be Court Martial but they have not been tried.



“It therefore cannot be true what the Minister-designate stated during his vetting that they have been punished. Interestingly, most of the armed robbers in Ghana before 2017 until they were arrested, had Bruni MOD 92 this is also verifiable,” parts of the statement published on Citi News read.



He said that during his investigations, it came to light that one of the culprits had a close relationship with Dominic Nitiwul and had gifted him thread mill and a cooker.



“If all these cannot qualify for irregularities, if concealing weapons in the Engine of a car and that of the back of a Microwave cannot be described as smuggling for which Hon. Dominic Nitiwul sees nothing wrong, then it is unfortunate and such a person must not be allowed to be a Minister in Ghana. None of the Soldiers have been punished as he claimed,” Durojaiy added.