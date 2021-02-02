'Reject Hawa Koomson’s ministerial nomination' – CARE Ghana petitions Appointments Committee

Hawa Koomson is the Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture

Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana “CARE” Ghana, has petitioned the Appointments Committee of Parliament to reject the nomination of Mavis Hawa Koomson as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture-designate.

The group wants the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency’s ministerial nomination rejected on her credibility deficit, violent tendencies, and incompetence.



According to the petition, “Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson as a minister for Special Development Initiative presented to Parliament a budget of GHS800,000.00 for the development of a website that cost GHS80,000”.



The petition continued: “This act of deception indicates her lack of credibility and smacks of corruption which is detrimental to the development of our nation. This act of corruption has imposed untold hardship on Ghanaians especially those living in depressed communities denying them of basic social amenities and developmental project required to improve their living conditions,” adding that: “Her action is in clear violation of the law and contrary to the behaviour expected of a minister of state. Owing to this, she has lost credibility and public respect thereby preventing her from holding any future ministerial position”.



CARE Ghana also cited “Hon Koomson's frequent engagement in violent activities” which is “at variance with the code of conduct strictly observed by ministers of state and does not reflect the supposed demeanour of a minister”.

CARE Ghana further noted that the former minister for Special Development Initiative performed poorly in the last four years.



“Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson’s poor performance in her previous appointment as the former minister for Special Development Initiative immediately disqualifies her from becoming the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture. As a minister for development, she did very little in terms of development to alleviate the suffering of the masses. The poor implementation of the ‘One Village One Dam’ initiative under the Special Development Initiative and her supervision of the construction of dugouts instead of damns needed for irrigation and other agricultural activities in the dry season worsened the plight of the communities deprived of water,” the petition noted.



CARE Ghana stressed that “in the interest of good governance and country her nomination should be totally rejected by this honorable committee”.