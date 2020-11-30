Reject Mahama’s baseless claims that Akufo-Addo is bribing police ahead of polls – KON

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information

Information Minister Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has asked Ghanaians to dismiss claims by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama that the Akufo-Addo administration is buying police officers ahead of the December elections.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said there is no truth in what the former Ghanaian leader has said, therefore, he should be ignored.



Mr Mahama alleged that all Police officers have been paid thousand cedis and two thousand cedis ahead of the special voting next week.



He indicated that these officers will pocket the money and still not vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking in the Tamale North constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Northern region ahead of the elections on December 7, the former president said “I just learnt from a group of police officers that they have paid moneys into their accounts because they know that they have destroyed the morale of the Police service.



“Today the Ghana Police service do not have the confidence and the courage that they used to have because he has infiltrated the police service with all kinds if thugs and hoodlums, invisible forces, delta forces who have no sense of discipline.

“Promotion in the service is based on your political colour instead of your merit and he thinks that he can buy our police officers with Thousand or two thousands cedis just because an election is coming. They will take that money and they will vote against you.”



But reacting to this, Mr Oppong Nkrumah told journalists that “There is no basis in the claims that he is making. If you ask him for evidence right he cannot adduce any for you.



“But we are not surprised at his attitude because the NDC and the flagbearer have planned several schemes to execute from now till the December 7 when we go to the polls and this is one of them.



“We will urge Ghanaians that his claims should be ignored, no such thing has happened.”