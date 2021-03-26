Reject ‘insensitive’ Ofori-Atta – Angry Menzgold Clients insist

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister Designate for Finance

Some groups have intensified a crusade to disqualify President’s Finance Minister nominee, Ken Ofori-Atta, saying he does not have the country at heart.

Parliament’s Appointments Committee began his vetting Thursday morning which was strictly by invitation and telecast live on public broadcaster GBC at 10 am.



But just as they protested against his nomination, customers of defunct gold dealership firm-Menzgold Ghana- have said the failure of Ofori-Atta to reimburse their funds to them two years after the company was shut down by the government makes him a failure and must not be allowed to be a caretaker of the country’s finances.



Fred Forson who is the spokesperson for the aggrieved in an interview on Dwaboase on Power FM stated emphatically that Ofori-Atta’s insensitivity is the reason thousands of Menwho zgold investors were affected by the collapse of the gold-dealership firm.



“Ken Ofori-Atta doesn’t deserve to be Ghana’s Finance Minister. During thefirst term of President Akufo-Addo, what did he do to protect the people’s investment at Menzgold? He only introduced kiler taxes to collapse our businesses,” Forson told host Kwame Minkah.



“How did a lot of people lost their investments?” he quizzed and said the Finance Minister was the reason the government never attended to the customers who lost their savings in the process.

“Give me one innovative policy he [Ofori-Atta] has brought on board ever since he assumed office. All he knows is how to borrow. He reads budget and the next day he’s going for Eurobond,” Forson said while he pleaded with the Minority to stamp their feet and do the right thing so as to served as detterent to thers.



Postponed Vetting



The Appointments Committee was unable to vet Mr Ofori-Atta after the former Finance Minister, left the shores of Ghana to the US for extra post COVID-19 infection treatment.



After spending 5 weeks in Minnesota, he arrived last Saturday barely 24 hours after Parliament had approved the 2021 budget statement he should have presented, had he gone before the Appointments Committee and got approval.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have since been sharing their views on his vetting as many believe because he is the president’s cousin and close confidante, he will approved regardless of how vigorous he will be grilled.