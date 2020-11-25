Reject pressure to vote for NDC - Ebenezer Sowah

Ebenezer Sowah addressing The media

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

Ghanaians have been urged to reject every pressure from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote for the party to win the forthcoming general elections.

"A win for the NDC will plunge the country into chaos and the good people of Ghana deserve better than that. Even ex-president John Dramani Mahama himself knows he failed awfully when he was given the power to rule the nation that is why he keeps saying he has learnt from his mistakes but the presidency is not a platform for trial and error so vote four more years for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to do more."



Addressing a press conference at Domiabra recently, a representative of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Ebenezer Sowah indicated that it was very important for the public to realise the massive change the NPP government had brought into the country to promote the development and alleviate poverty.



Touching on some of the achievements of the current government, he stated that the teacher and nurses trainee allowances that were cancelled by the Mahama led administration had been restored, Senior High School (SHS) had also become totally free under the FSHS initiative, more jobs had been created, promoting digitisation, creation of more regions, creation of the Zongo Development Fund, securing more ambulances to save lives and providing free water among other remarkable policies to improve the lives of the populace.



"All these show that the President has the interest of Ghanaians at heart. He is the only person capable of handling this country better so let us say no to Mahama come December 7," Mr Sowah added.



In furtherance, he said it was disheartening to find Mr Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC always acting as though he was the founder of the party.



He also lamented that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Domiabra, Madam Sophia Karen Ackuacku was not doing anything to develop the area but has rather demolished the only clinic in the area, promising to build a bigger one which she has failed to achieve, leaving residents left with no other option than travelling far to seek medical attention.

The old health facility, according to Mr Sowah was destroyed two years ago, with no sign of it being replaced any time soon.



He has therefore called on the MP to as a matter of urgency put up the facility to save the lives of people who might need it when the time comes.



The demolished clinic, he said, was put up by residents more than 10 years ago after failed attempts to get one provided by authorities.



"It was through communal labour that we set up this clinic after which healthcare givers were posted there but Madam Sophia came to pull it down with the excuse that it needed a replacement and till date, it has not been rebuilt. If she knew she would not build it why did she not just leave it for us to manage like that? This shows us that she doesn't have our interest at heart so she does not deserve another tenure in office. In fact, parliament should call her and ask her how she uses the common fund allocated to the area," he lamented.



Mr Sowah further reiterated that for a brighter future for the new generation and the country at large, a vote for that NPP during the fast-approaching general elections would not be a wasted vote.



He also called on the public to promote peace before, during and after the elections because, without peace, there can never be any form of development anywhere.

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor