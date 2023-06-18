Rejecting Bawumia as flagbearer means NPP hates northerners - Bugri Naabu

Former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu

Daniel Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, has sent a strong signal that a rejection of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his bid to lead the party in the upcoming flagbearership race will reinforce the perception that northerners in the party are only suitable for playing second fiddle.

In making a case for the candidature of the Vice President, he said, "Nana Akufo-Addo has come to choose Mahamud Bawumia, he has also filed to be the flagbearer. If this time they don’t vote for him, it means they hate northerners, that is simple! They only say we are together by mouth but they don’t mean it! So we northerners, we are to learn sense this time. How many northerners have become presidents? Nothing."



He added, "Now if Bawumia is rejected by the Ashantis, it means we are not together… Some of the MPs or former MPs have started saying that we northerners we are good for Vice so they are insulting us. So we don’t know how to become president but only vice? I don’t think it is the best. I’m appealing to everybody to have in mind that at the end of that day, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia will be voted for."



Bugri Naabu made the assertion while speaking in an interview with Joynews.



The NPP opened nominations for the election of a flagbearer on May 26, 2023, ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The nomination process was closed on June 24, 2023, with approximately 10 prospective candidates picking up and submitting their nominations.

In the coming days, the candidates are expected to go through vetting, after which a special electoral college will be held on August 26, 2023, to narrow down the number to five.



The process will culminate in a national congress on November 4, 2023, during which the party will officially elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



Addressing party faithful at the NPP's national headquarters on Friday, Dr. Bawumia shared his aim of developing Ghana by leveraging digitalization if elected President of Ghana.



You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











GA/DO