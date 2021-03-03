Rejection of Afriyie Akoto by NDC MPs meant to settle personal scores – Aide reveals

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Food and Agric Minister-designate

The decision of the Minority members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament to reject the approval of embattled Food and Agric Minister-designate, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is being borne out of party parochial interest to settle personal scores

“We’re not too surprise since 2017 several attempts have been made to discredit not only the Ministry [Food and Agriculture] but the man his himself because of in successes he has chalked in the country and the government too. It is just meant to settle personal scores and nothing to do with his competence “, Aide to the embattled former Minister, Issah Alhassaan fumed.



Reacting to the Committee’s opting to defer judgement on five nominees, Dr Afriyie Akoto, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Hawa Koomson Ministers designate for Information and Fisheries respectively, Mr. Issah Alhassaan took a swipe at National Democratic Congress (NDC) members of doing open politics



“Even at vetting, some questions that came from the Minority was clearly showing they have personal scores with him [ Akoto Afriyie] intending to make the man angry or something like that sort”, the Aide spoke on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has his ministerial appointment on ice in view of the fact that;

a) The Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture was untruthful under oath to the Committee on the circumstances leading to the abrogation of the Fruit and Export Terminal Contract of 2015 by GPHA on his express instructions as contained in a letter dated 11th January, 2021.



b) He was untruthful under oath about his directive ordering GPHA to issue a license to Fruit Terminal Company Ltd and how his actions could lead to a US$50million judgement debt.



c) The nominee was grossly insincere with the Appointments Committee on his special relationship with the Director of AMG Company Limited, Mr. Ernest Appiah and the latter’s control of fertilizer contracts awarded by the Ministry.



d) The Minister-designate was particularly discourteous, downright condescending and offensively arrogant in his appearance at the committee which is not the kind of attitude expected of public servants.