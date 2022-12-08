Release lands to the Youth for farming - 2022 National Best Farmer appeals to Chiefs

2022 National Best Farmer, Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe

The 2022 Overall National Best Farmer, Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, has appealed to chiefs to lease lands for a longer period to the youth for farming at flexible terms.

He said that will eliminate the financial burden that poses threat to the youth who lack start-up capital to acquire lands for farming.



He added that it will also lure them, especially those who have a passion of farming, into the agricultural business.



The 43-year-old farmer made the appeal when he was hosted by Captain Koda on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyasapo’ on Thursday, December 8, 2022.



Nana Siriboe who has a 22-year career span is the owner of Siriboe Farms Limited, with farms located at Bomfa, Ejura and Akokoa, all in the Ashanti Region.



Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, who is the Akyempemhene of the Juaben Traditional Area in the Ashanti region, noted that the Agric business involves capital investment, which the youth lacks.

“Most of the youth lack capital investment to acquire lands to start farming. By leasing out lands on long-term with flexible payments, it will entice them into farming,” he said.



He added that “the flexible payment plan will allow them to use the available funds to start the Agric business; buying of seedlings and other farm equipment.”



On advice to the youth, he reminded them that the Agric business requires hard work, frustrations and sometimes loss of farm produce.



To this, he advised them to have mentors who have made it “big and successful” in the Agric business, to understand the business, and to avoid unnecessary mistakes that will affect them.