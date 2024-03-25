Release load-shedding timetable yourself - NAPO to those asking for 'dumsor' schedule

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has suggested that those asking for a timetable for the erratic power outages ongoing in the country should provide it themselves.
In what can be termed as a cheeky answer to a question posed by a journalist, in a video shared by JoyNews on X, the minister stated that he does not see the need for any timetable when the power distributor says what is currently happening in the country does not need one.
“Ask those who want it to bring it, if there is. I haven’t seen any timetable,” he stated.
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh had earlier denied that the country has returned to the days of dumsor, as what the erratic power supply in the country under John Dramani Mahama was referred to.
“If we are comparing four years, four years, NPP administration energy sector is 300 times better than John Mahama… it’s far much better than John Mahama ever did…
“I’ve promised you that we are going to work on it and it’s not a work that is a single event; it’s a process, and we’ll continue to work on it for the energy sector to become better,” he stated.
Watch Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the video below:
Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh denies return of dumsor; dismisses calls for a load-shedding timetable. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/NxVoNGXuHr— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) March 25, 2024
