Release of Ahwoi’s book gave me a running stomach – Atubiga

Stephen Atubiga is a one-time Presidential Flagbearer Aspirant of the NDC

Outspoken member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Stephen Atubiga has said, the release of a book written by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi titled “Working With Rawlings” made him suffer from a loose stool moments after he got the news.

“When this book came out I had running stomach. The timing was wrong,” Mr. Atubiga said.



According to him, he suffered because he realized the book could cause a great injury to his party NDC and their flagbearer John Dramani Mahama as it will have a dent on the party.



Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi a few weeks ago published his controversial book which aims at telling the hidden story of the leadership of Former President Jerry John Rawlings’ government both as a military leader and democratically elected president.



The book has sparked series of controversies as sections are questioning why Prof. Ahwoi released it at the moment the party was going for a general election.



Some key members of the NDC have argued that, Prof. Ahwoi’s actions shows he is scheming to bring down Mr. John Dramani Mahama from winning the upcoming election.



Meanwhile Former President Jerry John Rawlings who has been deeply affected by the content of the book has said he will respond to Kwamena Ahwoi at the right time but in a statement he addressed some key issue in the book.

However, speaking on Metro TV on the programme Good Evening Ghana monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Stephen Atubiga revealed that Prof. Ahwoi’s book has done great harm to their party NDC.







He said, “Anyone who was around Mr. John Dramani Mahama and had a role to play in the sanctioning of the book should be sacked immediately because they had caused him more harm.”



“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Jerry John Rawlings for saying he will respond at the right time,” he adds.



Meanwhile, Mr Rawlings has since responded to the claims attributed to him in the book describing them as a pack of concocted lies.





