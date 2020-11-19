Release of funds to OSP was difficult because it was not on GIFMIS - Finance Ministry

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Ministry has released the budget performance report for the Office of Special Prosecutor.

In the said report, the Ministry disclosed that an amount of GHS154, 261.84 and GHS63, 171, 860.13 were released for the 2018 and 2019 financial year respectively.



It added that GHS63,171,860.13 has been released for the year 2020.



The statement expressed worry that the office was unable to initiate transactions on the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform, a situation which made it difficult for the release of funds.



