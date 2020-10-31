Release suspects in custody over invasion attacks - Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa has reiterated his demand for the immediate release of more than 60 of his constituents including an Asafoatse, nursing mothers, young students, sick and frail elders who have all been in custody for more than a month in the aftermath of the September 25 violent invasion.

The MP believes the state has thus far failed to convince the courts as to why they are being held with consistent demands for more time to investigate.



The Minority’s spokesperson in a statement said: "I must not be misunderstood: I remain firmly opposed to all forms of secessionism and separatism, however, as MP, I cannot accept the disheartening situation where real perpetrators captured on video are literally allowed to escape only for innocent constituents to be made to suffer such cruel injustice. Considering that lawyers have confirmed to me that many of their sick clients are being denied access to medication and adequate health care as credible reports indicate that one person has already died, these gross human right violations must stop forthwith.

There can be nothing to gain from a destabilized Volta Region. Government must also be cautioned against engaging in acts that may rather court sympathy for the so-called secessionists/terrorists/insurgents/mercenaries (whatever impartial investigations will eventually reveal they are) and even more dangerously – acts that can indirectly lead to more recruitments and further radicalization with grim consequences to the peace and stability of our dear nation.”