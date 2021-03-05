Religious Minister encourages Ghanaians to take coronavirus vaccine

General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Paul Frimpong-Manso

Paul Frimpong-Manso, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church has encouraged Ghanaians and Christians to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso said leadership of the church believed in the efficacy of the vaccine, “if your leaders don’t believe in it, they won’t have made themselves available to be vaccinated”.



The General Superintendent stated in a speech read on his behalf by Rev. Bismark Kwame Bensah, General Secretary of the Assemblies of God Church at the opening of a two-day General Council Meeting of the Greater Accra East Assemblies of God at Tema on the theme: ‘Revive Us Lord’.



“May I use this opportunity to encourage all of you to make yourself available for the vaccination that is ongoing, and please encourage your church members to do same,” he said.



He observed that even though there were a lot of questions on people’s mind as well as some conspiracy theories, leadership of the church believed in the science behind the vaccine and therefore made themselves available to take the shot as an encouragement for members to do same.



He reminded the church and the public to continue to take the COVID-19 protocols serious noting that the disease was not yet gone therefore the protocols must be strictly adhered to.

Touching on the effect of the pandemic on the church, the General Superintendent said the pandemic resulted in lockdown of churches, in addition to the cancelation of local and international conferences.



He added however that, “it has thought us some positive lessons; it has increase our use of technology”.



Rev. Dr. Joseph Baisie, Greater Accra East Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church said the pandemic had redefined how things were done globally.



He said the church had not been left out of the effect of the pandemic but gave the assurance that the church will continue to deploy prayers in the fight against it stressing however that the protocols must be adhered to alongside.