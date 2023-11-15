Religious prostitute comment: Get your head examined - Sam George fired

National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha has fired missiles on the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George for calling Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a “religious prostitute”.

The Ningo-Prampram legislator, in an interview on Metro TV, questioned the Islamic faith of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia accusing him of not being a true Muslim.



“Do you know whether our Vice President is a Muslim or a Christian? Who told you he is a Muslim?”, he questioned.



Sam George stated that the Vice President is “not a proper Muslim and I will show you why. When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, Dr. Bawumia was silent”.



He added that “no true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is not a proper Muslim” and for this, he named Dr. Bawumia “a religious prostitute”.



Reacting to this on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning programme, Salam Mustapha questioned Sam George’s thinking that if a Muslim inter-mingles with Christians, he becomes a religious harlot.

To him, Sam George must get his head examined for making such remarks.



Personally volunteering an information about his family, Salam Mustapha revealed that four of his sisters are Christians despite they biologically being a Muslim family.



“Me, as a person, I’m a Muslim. Most of my contemporaries, my friends are Christians. In fact, I attended SDA schools,” he disclosed and stressed “so, if you don’t understand my background, you won’t understand my intricate relationship with the Christian faith”.



He therefore described Sam George’s comments as the highest height of “buffoonery”.



“We shouldn’t tolerate bigotry in this country. What Sam George did, it is shameful. It is reckless…No wise person will do what he did…You should get your head examined”, he fumed.

“This inter-faith religious co-existence that we have enjoyed over the period, let us not take it for granted”, he cautioned.



Defending the Vice President, Salam emphasized, in 2024 elections, “we are not going to look for a spiritual leader. We’re looking for somebody who is committed to his country”.



