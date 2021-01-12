Relocate squatters at Dagombaline to stop recurring fire outbreaks - GNFS

Fire destroys wooden structures at Dagombaline

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is calling for the relocation of squatters from Dagombaline, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi to prevent recurring fire outbreaks.

This comes after fire swept through some wooden structures serving as makeshift shelters at the slum on Monday, 11 January 2021.



In March 2020, more than 500 slum dwellers at Dagombaline were rendered homeless after fire swept through their wooden structures.



Barely a month earlier, fire gutted other parts of the slum, displacing about 13,000 persons, according to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).



Speaking on Kumasi-based Adehye3 Fm, Regional PRO of the fire service, DOIII Desmond Ackah suggested that squatters be relocated from the area to prevent recurring fire outbreaks.

He said: “The makeshift structures and wooden structures are so close to each other that it became very difficult to gain access but eventually we struggled to manoeuvre our way and then we handled the blaze.



“These fire outbreaks within this particular location has become an annual ritual and what we will advise the city authorities is to relocate these squatters and slum dwellers from here.



“When we are able to relocate them and give them decent accommodation elsewhere and then plan for their safety and security, this annual ritual fires will stop.”