Relocate to Mankpan by May 25 or face our wrath - Mankpan youth to paramount chief

Vice-chairman of Mankpan Youth Association, Ahmed Salia

The Mankpan Youth Association in the Mankpan Traditional area of the Savannah Region has given its paramount chief an ultimatum to relocate to the traditional capital by Thursday, May 25, 2023, or face their wrath.

Addressing the press on May 19, 2023, the vice-chairman of the Mankpan Youth Association, Ahmed Salia described as inhumane some actions of the paramount chief Mankpanwura Achor-Ade Borenyi (I) bordering on the development of the area.



According to the Mankpan Youth Association, in April 2023, they petitioned the king and overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) to look into the misrule and gross misconduct of the Mankpanwura.



They articulated in their petition dated April 7, 2023, three main concerns including, the Mankpanwura who has sworn never to sleep in Mankpan, not to talk of staying in the community and has vowed never to allow any development to take place within the Mankpan traditional area.



They also indicated that the Mankpanwura keeps insulting and disrespecting the people of the Mankpan Traditional Area, the people he swore an oath to serve.



According to the Mankpan Youth Association, they have complained to Mankpanwura severally about his misrule, and gross misconduct, but on each occasion, they were greeted with unprintable insults and all manner of derogatory comments.



The Mankpan Youth Association added; “the gross misconduct by the Mankpanwura has rather assumed an alarming proportion after we petitioned the Yagbonwura to call him to order and there is absolutely no end in sight.

"The Association, therefore, wishes to state that enough is enough, and henceforth any attempt by him to treat the people as slaves on their own land shall be fiercely resisted, using every legitimate tool available to us."



The Mankpan Youth added that the actions of their paramount chief are completely unbecoming and highly condemnable and with his ‘shameless actions’, he keeps dragging the name of the community and the traditional area into the mud.







“His unruly behaviour keeps bringing shame to the good people of Mankpan,” they said.



The Mankpan Youth Association stated that they can no longer tolerate such "object nonsense” from Mankpanwura because of his inhumane actions towards the good people of Mankpan.



The Association, therefore, concluded at their press conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023, that if the Mankpanwura fails to permanently relocate by Thursday, May 25, 2023, they shall follow their press conference with a very mammoth but peaceful demonstration.