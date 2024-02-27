Relocation of street hawkers: Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council to demolish buildings March 1

The Council wants all temporary buildings situated on the land demolished to pave way for the market

The Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council, together with the Odikro of Buduburam, has announced the release of land to be used as a market for people selling along the road who have been displaced by a recent road project.

In view of this, the Traditional Area wants all temporary buildings situated on the land intended for the relocation of the market demolished to pave way for the market.



“Nananom are requesting for Police protection on 1st March 2024 to demolish some of the temporary buildings where it has been located for the market women,” a letter from the Twafohen of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh said.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs also asked the “Ghana Water Company and Electricity Company of Ghana to assist in this demolition to enable us settle the market women.”