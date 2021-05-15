Remain at post – Greater Accra Regional Minister to MMDCEs

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) to remain at post as per the Presidential Directive referenced SCR/DA 39/314/01 on 11th January 2021.

The directive follows the circulation on social media of a message saying “All MMDCEs are to hand over to their respective Coordinating Directors by close of Thursday, 20th May 2021.”

A statement signed by Felicia Dapaah, Chief Director, Office of the Regional Co-ordinating Council on behalf of the Minister asked MMDCEs to disregard the message and stay in office.