Remain calm – Parents urged as coronavirus infects 42 students of AIS

About 42 students of Akosombo International School tested positive to COVID-19

A mass COVID testing of students of Akosombo International School in the Eastern Region has so far found 42 samples testing positive, the Regional Health Directorate has said.

Officials say the patients are being isolated and undergoing treatment.



In a statement, however, the Volta River Authority (VRA) said a COVID-19 screening exercise has been ongoing for Staff and Students of the Akosombo International School.



“All who have so far tested positive are stable and without symptoms but in isolation for further management and treatment by the VRA Hospital staff,” it disclosed.



The authority also said, “staff and students have been advised to continue with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.”

“We urge parents and the general public to remain calm as our Health Professionals are adequately equipped to handle the cases,” it added.



The Akosombo International School is one of the Authority’s registered schools alongside a Basic School.



