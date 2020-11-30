Remain professional and responsible in discharging your duties – DGP to Prison Officers

The Director-General of Prisons (DGP), Mr. Patrick Darko Missah has charged personnel of the Prisons Service to act professionally in the discharge of their duties, especially during the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Patrick Darko Missah made the call at his durbar with a cross-section of officers drawn from Accra and Nsawam stations at the Prisons Junior officers Mess in Cantonments.



He commended the personnel for their impressive performance in previous elections and urged them to continue in same spirit come December 2020. The Director-General acknowledged the efforts of officers in helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic and cautioned them not to let their guard down so as to prevent a second wave as is being seen in other jurisdictions.



Mr. Darko Missah also assured that a good number of personnel who are due for promotions and have gone through the requisite procedures successfully should keep their fingers crossed for the good news.

Present at the durbar were the Deputy Director-General of Prisons in charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Josephine Fredua Agyeman, Director of Prisons in charge of Operations and Welfare Mr. Isaac Egyir, Director of Prisons in charge of Technical and Services Mr. Nelson Duut and Ag. Director of Prisons responsible for Health, Mrs. Patience Baffoe Bonnie.



The rest were the Commandant of the Prison Officers Training School DDP. Samuel Agyei Attah and the Eastern Regional Commander and Officer-in-Charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, DDP Ernest Adofo.

