Remember Rawlings for his positives, not the few wrongs - Huudu Yahaya

Huudu Yahaya was NDC's first General Secretary

Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, the NDC’s first General Secretary, has called for only the positive aspects of the life of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, should be trumpeted in his death.

He stated that in the memory of the former president, there are more than enough records to show his contributions to the socio-economic and political democracy of this country and which should not be overlooked for the few things that he did not do right.



“Rawlings should definitely be placed on the positive side of history. You clearly can see that he has been true to what he said that he was embarking on a revolution for the country to socially, politically, and economically reposition itself”, he told Bernard Avle on the Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday.



Alhaji Huudu Yahaya further stated that there is no doubt that the current stable democratic phase that the country has faced since 1992 is a result of his contributions, explaining that “after his two terms, he never made any attempt to revise the Constitution to stay more than his term.”

He also heaped praises on the former president for what he described as his success at turning around the economic and health sectors of the country during his time.



President Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra, and was buried on January 27, 2021, at the new Military Cemetary in Accra.