Remember your struggling past and support the needy - CCF boss urges the public

The twin US-based donors with their family presenting the money to Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF) Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has urged Ghanaians, especially those based abroad to remember their humble beginnings.

He noted the essence of reminding oneself of one’s struggling past to appreciate God’s hand in their achievements by supporting those in difficulties.



Mr. Kwarteng made the remarks when two US-based donors, Gifty Gyasi and Comfort Aninakwa visited CCF office to make a donation of One Thousand dollars towards the activities of Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF).



The donors, who are twins, came to Ghana to celebrate their 60th birthday and as part of marking their anniversary, decided to support the activities of MBCF.



They also used the opportunity to console Kwarteng on the passing of his wife.



The sexagenarians also symbolized their commitment to supporting the fight against breast cancer with the gift of a designer breast cancer cap.



According to the duo they were orphaned at birth, and therefore it is to them a ‘call to duty’ to assist struggling individuals since they have experienced challenging times in the past.

“We never saw our mother. She died when she was giving birth to us but by God’s Grace we are doing well and therefore there is the need to appreciate God through helping the needy,” they underlined.



Mr. Kwarteng encouraged others who are doing well both home and abroad not to forget the struggles they have encountered in rising to the top and emulate the gesture the siblings have made.



“I get delighted when people remember how they began life and come back to their roots to help their struggling brothers and sisters. People must understand the importance of this gesture so that they can emulate it.



“Breast cancer is claiming the lives of many women and we want to salvage the situation. My wife was certain she was going to get well to passionately help other patients but unfortunately, she did not survive. We are carrying on the mantle through the MBCF and we need support to succeed. So we are grateful you came to our aid,” Mr. Kwarteng indicated.



The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation



The Foundation is supporting hundreds of breast cancer patients as it fights the disease every day.