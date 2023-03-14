4
Menu
News

Remembering Dr Emmanuel Ababio Tetteh, the 'first black man' to own a Mercedes Benz in Hungary

Celebrating Dr Emmanuel Ababio Tetteh, The 'first Black Man' To Own A Mercedes Benz In Hungary Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui said her father was second to none

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twenty-five years ago, one of Ghana’s leading specialist obstetrician and gynecologists, Dr Emmanuel Kobina Ababio Tetteh, died.

He was 59 years old and left behind a wife and a number of children; three of whom have become idols in the political space in the last two decades.

In a post to celebrate 25 years (March 14, 1999 – March 14, 2023) since his passing, one of his daughters, who is the sitting Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, said her father died at the prime of his life and profession.

“Passed on at 59 when he was in the prime of his life and profession as a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology; a statesman, a nationalist, a father, a family man, his impact and dreams continue to live through us,” she wrote.

The MP also said that someone told her that her late father was the first black man in Hungary to own a Mercedes Benz.

“He hailed from Awutu Obrachire...a lecturer in kumasi once told me he was the 1st black man to own a mercedes benz in Hungary, to us he was our dear father, the simple man with a golden heart,” she added.

According to her, her late father’s influence was so great that there were several people who came from as far as Cote d’Ivoire to be treated by him.

One of the MP’s sister, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, is the current Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa of the United Nations.

She was also a Minister of Trade and Industry and also Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ghana.

Their youngest sister, who has recently been in the political spotlight recently, is Gabriella Tetteh, a communications member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

See Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui’s post below:



Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





AE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed