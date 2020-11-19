Remembering JJ: NDC to hold ‘Probity and Accountability’ march

Former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it will hold a “Probity and Accountability” march to commemorate the demise of its founder Jerry John Rawlings.

According to a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the march will take place on Thursday, November 26, 2020.



“The National Democratic Congress (NDC), wishes to inform the public that it will, in conjunction with other Political Parties, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and all progressive forces embark on a Probity and Accountability March, in honour of the memory and legacy of the Founder of the party and Ghana’s 4th Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings,” the statement read.



“The march is scheduled for Thursday, 26th November 2020 in Accra and is intended to rekindle the principles of probity and accountability which were zealously championed by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, but have come under serious threats, as evident by recent developments in the country,” it added.

The NDC made a clarion call on the citizens to respect the “principles of probity and accountability enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, even as the nation prepares for the December 7 Polls,”



The NDC, however, urged members of the governing New Patriotic Party to participate in the upcoming march next week.



“The NDC kindly invites all its teeming supporters, Political Parties including the ruling New Patriotic Party, CSOs and the public to join in this march, which is a befitting tribute to the memory of Ghana’s foremost anti-corruption giant,” the statement urged.