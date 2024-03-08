Removal of taxes on locally-produced sanitary pads has yielded no result - Socialist Movement of Ghana

File Photo

The women’s wing of the Socialist Movement of Ghana has reiterated the need for the government to heed to heightened calls from politicians, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and interest groups for the complete scrapping of taxes on sanitary pads.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 8, 2024, to mark the 2024 edition of International Women’s Day, the group bemoaned the cost of sanitary pads, raising concerns about the difficulties women endure in dealing with their monthly flow.



The group noted worryingly that the scrapping of taxes on locally-manufactured sanitary pads as announced in the 2024 budget has made no impact as most of the available and durable pads on the market are imported.



They, therefore appealed to the president and the government to have another look at the situation and relieve women of this burden by scrapping the tax component on sanitary pads.



“Although the government in November 2023 announced the removal of taxes on locally manufactured sanitary pads, this action has not practically yielded any result and the Ghanaian woman still battles with finding between 15-40 cedis to purchase sanitary products every month.



“We strongly believe that to build an inclusive society, the government must be intentional on creating policies that would ensure women’s active participation in decision making, governance structures, and economic progress,” parts of the statement read.

The group also called for affirmative action policies that will equal the field and ensure the inclusion of women in all facets of the country.



“As we celebrate the achievements of women in various fields, we also acknowledge the persistent challenges that hinder their full inclusion. The Women's Wing urges the adoption of affirmative action policies, equal pay measures, extended maternity leave and the creation of safe spaces or nurseries for working women in our society.”



They also commended Ghanaian women for defying the odds to contribute significantly to the growth of the society and the country at large.



“The Women's Wing of the Socialist Movement of Ghana proudly salutes all women in Ghana for their tremendous contributions in building the nation. As the world marks International Women's Day on March 8, 2024, with this year’s theme being "Inspire inclusion”, we believe that the inclusion of women in building the nation would rapidly ensure development and progress.



“This theme resonates profoundly with our emphasis on the pivotal role women play in shaping a just and equitable society.”

