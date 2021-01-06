Remove structures on Tema Motorway reservations or have it demolished – Amoako-Atta to encroachers

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has advised persons who have encroached the Tema Motorway reservations to remove unauthorized structures from the area or face demolition.

He revealed that owners of the properties found along the said location have turned deaf ears to several calls to remove their properties to allow for the reconstruction of the Tema motorway into a three-lane dual carriage.



Mr Amoako-Atta in a media engagement mentioned that several letters have been presented to encroachers but that notwithstanding, people continue to erect structures along the Tema motorway reservations.

He intimated that “The time of reckoning has come, the road has been awarded for reconstruction and those who have ignored all these pieces of advice to leave the area would now see whether they will obey orders or still do whatever they want to do.”



Mota-Engil Engenharia Econstrucao Africa S.A has been awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the Accra-Tema Motorway and extension from the Tema interchange through Apenkwa Interchange to the Neoplan Junction.