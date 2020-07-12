Regional News

'Remove the Togolese tag on my people' – Togbui Fiti (V) to politicians

Correspondence from Volta Region

The Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Togbui Fiti V has issued a plea to politicians to stop calling his subject all sort of bad names and also to remove the Togolese tag that has been placed on his subjects.



Togbui Fiti V made this plea at his palace yesterday, July 11 when he was addressing the flag bearer and leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and his encourage which comprises of the NDC Volta Regional Chairman, Henry Ametefe and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.



According to Togbui, Ghanaians do not understand the history of Aflao. He indicated that Aflao is as a traditional area in Ghana and also serve as a traditional state of Ghana, Togo and Benin.



Togbui further stated that his subjects who fall with the Togo and Benin borders still pledge allegiance to him as their King.



Togbui continued by saying that though his subjects who are in Togo and Benin pledge allegiance to him, it does not give them the right to participate in any political activities in Ghana just as those in Ghana cannot take part in any political activities in either Togo or Benin.





The paramount chief further stated that the cordial relationship among his subjects who spread across Ghana, Togo and Benin should not be made the basis to label those in Ghana, Aflao to be precise as Togolese or foreigners.



The renowned Chief however concluded his address saying he hopes that the visit made to him by former President Mahama will bring redemption to his suffering and always intimidated people.





