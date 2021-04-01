Removing Haruna and Muntaka will be damaging to NDC – Dafeamekpor

Any attempt to remove the current leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side in parliament will be disastrous to the main opposition party, Member of Parliament for South Danyi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said.
He indicated that Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak and James Klutse Avedzi are the right people needed by the NDC to stand up to Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Alexander Afenyo Markcin who are leading the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) front in Parliament.
In a tweet, Mr Dafeamekpor said “Haruna, Avedzi & Muntaka remain our most potent strikers against Kyei, Afenyo-Markin & Annor-Dompreh in Parliament.
“To even shift them internally would be damaging to the formation let alone to replace any. They survived Agyarko-bribery accusations 4yrs ago. This too they will.”
The comments follow the internal wangling ongoing in the NDC after the approval of all of President Akufo-Addo's ministers.
Lawmaker for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa resigned from the Appointments committee of Parliament.
Mr Ablakwa resigned from the Committee on Wednesday March 31.
He said in a letter dated Tuesday, March 30 and addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.
“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”