Removing Haruna and Muntaka will be damaging to NDC – Dafeamekpor

Haruna Iddrissu and Muntaka Mubarak

Any attempt to remove the current leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side in parliament will be disastrous to the main opposition party, Member of Parliament for South Danyi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said.

He indicated that Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak and James Klutse Avedzi are the right people needed by the NDC to stand up to Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Alexander Afenyo Markcin who are leading the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) front in Parliament.



In a tweet, Mr Dafeamekpor said “Haruna, Avedzi & Muntaka remain our most potent strikers against Kyei, Afenyo-Markin & Annor-Dompreh in Parliament.



“To even shift them internally would be damaging to the formation let alone to replace any. They survived Agyarko-bribery accusations 4yrs ago. This too they will.”





