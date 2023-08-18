Renaming UG after Danquah: Call Akufo-Addo to order! – Vim Lady to NPP elders

Afia Pokuaa alias Vim Lady

Radio personality, Afia Pokua known widely as Vim Lady is appealing to the elders in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call President Akufo-Addo to order over the proposed name change for the University of Ghana.

President Akufo Addo had hinted at a change of name of the University of Ghana, Legon soon to honour the memory and legacy of J.B Danquah.



The president believes J.B. Danquah merits any proposal to have the country’s premier university named after him.



“Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen,”



“It will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this institution (University of Ghana), a fact that, on the 75th anniversary of its existence, should be vividly recalled by all of us who are being and are the beneficiaries of his work,” he said at a public event

But speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM, Afia Pokua indicated that it is about time Elders of the governing political party call the President to order with his plans to rename the University of Ghana after J.B Danquah.



“Are you serious about breaking the 8? When the President is talking about a name change for the University of Ghana, are you serious about leaving a legacy for Ghana?



"If no one has the balls to call the President to order, I know Dan Botwe has those balls, and I’ve known him since the era of President Kufour when he was the General Secretary of the NPP. You rejected an appointment from Kufour, so show us the balls and say something to President Akufo-Addo.



We have Oboshie Sa Coffie, Prof. Mike Ocquaye and other people who need to call the President to order and also call people to order at the Presidency.