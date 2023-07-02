Renew your commitment to building Ghana – Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

In his Republic Day message, former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, urged Ghanaians to uphold the principles of "Freedom and Justice" to achieve a prosperous future.

He emphasised that these ideals should not just be symbols on the country's Coat of Arms but should serve as a moral compass for every citizen.



Mahama called for a Ghana where freedom and justice are not just empty words but active forces that guide and protect every individual, regardless of their background or circumstances.



He emphasised the importance of strong institutions and trusted courts that defend constitutional rights and provide impartial justice.



The former president also emphasised the need for a Ghana where speaking out against injustice is not considered a crime but rather encouraged and supported.

He encouraged Ghanaians to fight against any form of injustice and to promote free speech.



Mahama concluded his message by urging Ghanaians to renew their commitment to building a flourishing Ghana, with the colours of the national flag serving as a constant reminder of the shared values and ideals of the nation.



He affirmed that July 1, will always be celebrated as Ghana's Republic Day and that it will remain a part of the country's history.