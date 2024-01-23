Renew your licences, road worthy certificates – DVLA to drivers, vehicle owners

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) logo

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has reminded its customers to renew their driver's licences and road-worthy certificates when they are due.

The DVLA reminded driver licence holders of the implications of not renewing their licences.



“Driver Licence holders and vehicle owners who fail to renew their licences and road-worthy certificates on or before the expiry dates as indicated on their documents shall be made to pay for the appropriate delinquency charges as provided for, in the Fees and Charges Instrument 2015 (L.I 220),” the DVLA indicated in a statement issued on Tuesday, 23 January 2024.

It, therefore, urged all customers to take the appropriate steps to renew their driver’s licence and road-worthy certificates ahead of their “expiry dates”.