Renovate the abandoned Kwame Nkrumah's hideout - Kareminga chief urges tourism minister

The current Kwame Nkrumah's hideout at Kareminga

Correspondence from North East Region:

Siginaa Wuni, the Chief of the Kareminga community in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region is calling the Minister for Tourism to renovate the abandoned Kwame Nkrumah hideout at Kareminga to restore its former glory.



The building which was constructed in the early 1960s to house Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has been left to rot as the whole place is surrounded by weeds and the roofing materials stolen by criminals.



It is said that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah used to rest there anytime he visited the Northern part of the country for his working visits.



The building has a three-bedroom, two halls, a detached underground water tank, and a kitchen but has been left abandoned after the demise of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Residents of the Kareminga community said armed robbers are using the building as their hideout and a place to undertake their robbery activities as they are mostly seen at the place.



The chief is urging the tourism minister to remodel the building to attract tourists to the place rather than leaving it for armed robbers to continue using it to attack people.

"The armed robbers are hiding in the water tank there. They always run and go and hide there. So, during the night, they will come out and rob people. So, they [tourism ministry] should try their best and rehabilitate it by converting it into a school, police station, or military camp so that it will help the community," he said.



"People have been coming here and keep promising us that they will rehabilitate it but we are not seeing any change".



"Now, the building has no benefit to the community yet armed robbers are using it to rob people. So my appeal is that the district assembly and the tourism ministry should come and rehabilitate for us," he stressed.



The locals say that the building when renovated will generate a lot of revenue for the district assembly.



