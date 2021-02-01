Renowned academician Dr Kingsley Adjei is dead

Dr Kingsley Adjei has passed on

Renowned academician, Dr Kingsley Adjei has passed away, Angel FM can report.

The celebrated academic who was always ready to offer analysis on the political happenings and governance issues in the country died of heart attack.



A family member who confirmed the news said the academic complained of heart attack on Thursday dawn and was rushed to the UCC Hospital for medical attention.



“They put him on oxygen and instructed us to go for seven tests but interestingly we could not have any of the test at the hospital unless a private facility…,” he said.



He added after being told that the tests will be ready in about five hours time, he consulted a family friend who advised that they move to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

“It took a long time before we got an ambulance, even that one didn’t have oxygen so we had to take extra minutes to look for one and put him in it…,” he added sadly.



At Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, he was transferred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital which coincidentally denied the dying Dr Adjei admission but referred him to private facility in Labone.



It was at this facility that he passed away on Friday evening.