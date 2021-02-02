Renowned personalities who have died from Coronavirus within a month

Ghana's fatality rate from the coronavirus is on the rise

The year 2021 started off with a lot of hope amidst the vigorous fight against the raging Coronavirus pandemic.

With news of a working vaccine being produced en mass, many jurisdictions, Ghana included, have begun making preparations towards securing some vials.



That notwithstanding, the discovery of new variants of the Coronavirus in Europe and Africa has heightened the level of fear and concern among health practitioners, as well as the populace.



Ghana’s rate of infections has spiked exponentially within a month, with the country currently recording an average of over 600 cases daily.



Notable personalities in the country have perished from the Coronavirus, adding to the tally of individuals the pandemic is robbing us off.



Ghanaweb highlights renowned personalities that have died from the fast-spreading Coronavirus within a month;



Joshua Kyeremeh

News broke on the morning of Monday, January 18, about the death of National Security Coordinator Joshua Kyeremeh.



According to asaaseradio.com, checks by the station at the hospital indicated that Mr Kyeremeh died from kidney complications on the morning of Monday, January 18, 2021, where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.



Joshua Kyeremeh was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017, as part of the president’s first set of appointees in his first term.



Nanabanyin Pratt



Still on Monday, January 18, there was another report of fatality from the deadly COVID-19.



Brother of renowned journalist, political commentator and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, was also reported dead.

According to close family sources, Nanabanyin Pratt, a Public Relations expert and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), died from Coronavirus complications on Sunday, January 17, 2021.



Nanabanyin Pratt is a past executive of the Institute of Public Relations and a former Managing Director of the New Times Corporation.



MD of Best Point Savings and Loans, Philip Odei Asare



Another death which shook Ghanaians was that of the Managing Director of Best Point Savings and Loans.



Philip Odei Asare reportedly passed from complications of the Coronavirus after being hospitalised.



The vibrant and prominent young banker reportedly had no underlying conditions and was healthy when the virus struck him dead. MyNewsGh.com reported that Mr Odei Asare was very strict with the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols among his staff in the office and at home with his family. He was hardly seen without a mask.

Philip Odei Asare’s demise was reported on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.



Georgette Djaba



A daughter of renowned politician and former Convention People’s Party activist, Henry Kojo Djaba also perished from Coronavirus.



According to a Mynewsgh.com report, Georgette Ami Dede Djaba died from complications of the fast-spreading pandemic after coming down from the UK to the country to spend the yuletide.



Prior to her passing, Madam Georgette Djaba was a practicing private legal practitioner in the UK who was also active in the politics of the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



Former Chief of Staff Joshua Hamidu

Lieutenant General (Retired) Joshua Mahamadu Hamidu, a former Chief of Defence Staff is the most recent victim of the raging Coronavirus, having passed on from complications of the disease, as reported by Mynewsgh.com.



The report further noted that the 85-year-old capo died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he was on admission receiving treatment on Monday night.