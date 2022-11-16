1
Rent and food are cheap, you only spend $20 on food per week - Thailand-based Ghanaian reveals

Wed, 16 Nov 2022

Thailand-based Ghanaian Isaac Lartey has enlightened people on some of the living conditions in the Asian country.

Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami, Isaac mentioned that food and rent are very cheap as compared to other countries in Asia.

According to him, most Thai people prefer to cook at home than dine out. Hence, an individual can spend about $20 on groceries per week.

“Things are very cheap here. You can spend $20 a week on food alone, and many prefer to cook at home. Rent is a blessing. It is not expensive at all. You can rent a condominium for $150 to $200 a month. It is, however, a lot expensive for those in the major cities because they don’t drive,” Isaac disclosed.

Isaac has been in Thailand for 15 years, and he shared some of the shocks he experienced when he settled there.

Moreover, Isaac revealed that most foreign nationals in Thailand are either teachers or footballers. According to him, Thailand is currently giving out visas to individuals skilled in technology.

“If you have skills in web development and cyber security, etc., you can apply, and they will give you a free visa to come and look for a job here. It’s in high demand now.”

Kindly watch the full interview below;

Source: SVTV Africa
