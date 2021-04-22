Reopening date for SHS 3 students not extended, remains May 5 - GES

According to GES, the reopening of SHS 3 students remains 5th May 2021

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has stated that reopening date for final year senior high school students has not been extended.

The GES which took notice of a Facebook post being circulated that the reopening date for SHS3 students has been postponed again to 28th May, 2021, said no such decision has been taken.



“Management wishes to make it clear that no such decision has been made



and that the reopening of SHS 3 students remains as 5th May 2021,” GES stated.

It has therefore urged all students, staff, parents and the general public to to disregard the fake news being circulated by some unscrupulous persons.



“Management again assures all that the new academic calendar will be



published in due course,” GES added.