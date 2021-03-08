Reopening for SHS 1 students postponed to 18 March

File photo: Academic work will commence fully on Monday 22nd March 2021

First-year Senior High School (SHS) students across the country are expected to report to school from Thursday, 18 March to Sunday, 21 March 2021 the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced.

First-year SHS students across the country were initially scheduled to report to school on Wednesday, 10 March 2021.



However, the GES has postponed the reopening date to enable “the students and parents have ample time to prepare for school and School Management also prepare to receive them.”



A statement issued by the GES and signed by its Head, Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said: “Management has also noted that some students have not yet enrolled and the extension will give these students the opportunity to do so as well.

“Academic work will commence fully on Monday 22nd March 2021.”



The statement further disclosed that Second and third-year SHS students will go on Mid Semester break from Monday, 8 March to Thursday, 11 March 2021.



It added that: “The Mid Semester break is not compulsory and so students who wish to stay on campus must be fed and adhere to school rules.”