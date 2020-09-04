General News

Reopening of KIA: China Embassy issues guidelines to persons traveling to China

Kotoka International Airport

The China Embassy in Accra has released guidelines for persons who desire to travel to China after the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

It said passengers are required to take photos of and upload the negative results of the Covid-19 nucleic acid tests using international version of the health or code mini-program on WeChat.



The guidelines, which was presented to Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, also indicated that passengers who provide fake documents and information shall be prosecuted.



Below are the full guidelines:



What Ghanaians should know before entering China



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration would be grateful if the following information could be published/transmitted gratis in the print and electronic media.

The embassy of the People’s Republic of China has conveyed information that on 20th July 2020, the government of the people’s republic of china released a public announcement requiring passengers taking flights bound for china to present their negative result of COVID-19 nucleic acid test before boarding. the specific arrangements are as follows:



1.Chinese and foreign passengers on China-bound flights shall complete the nucleic acid test within five days before boarding. tests should be carried out in facilities designated or recognized by Chinese embassies or consulates.



2.Chinese passengers are required to take photos of and upload the negative results of the covid-19 nucleic acid tests using international version of the health or code mini program on WeChat.



3.Foreign passengers should apply with Chinese embassies or consulates for health declaration letter with negative test results of covid-19.



4.Relevant airlines are responsible for checking passengers’ health or codes and health declaration letters before boarding. the passengers will be denied boarding if they fail to meet relevant requirements. all airlines shall strictly follow the procedures.

5.Passengers who provide fake documents and information shall be prosecuted.



6.Chinese embassies will carefully evaluate the nucleic acid testing capacities of the countries of their residence and issue specific implementation measures as appropriate.



it should be noted that the above-mentioned processes would be implemented upon the reopening of Ghana’s borders with specific implementation measures to be instituted prior to the opening”.

