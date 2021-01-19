Reopening of schools: Pupils happy to be back, tidy classrooms for lessons

Some pupils in class after the reopening of schools

Basic school pupils in Accra on Monday tidied up school compounds amid great excitement ahead of the commencement of academic activities tomorrow, Tuesday.

The pupils, fully masked up, cleaned their classrooms, cleared weedy environments and arranged desks for classes to start.



At the Presby Cluster of Schools in Osu, Miss Bridget Badger, a Junior High School pupil, who was spotted busily sweeping, said she was very happy to be back to school to learn.



She said though she enrolled for some online tuition during the shutdown, she preferred classroom lessons.



A 14-year-old male pupil, who was leading his mates to clear weeds at the Ringway Estates School, said he was happy meeting his mates and teachers after months of shutdown and said he would spend good time in school before going home.



Pupils and staff of all schools visited were seen observing the COVID-19 safety Protocols with handwashing stations displayed at vantage places.



Mrs Joyce Osae-Apenteng, the Municipal Director of Education, Korle Klottey, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said they had revised the safety protocols to “make it easy for all”.

She said her outfit would be monitoring the schools to ensure adherence to the protocols.



Mrs Osae-Apenteng said nose masks had been distributed to all schools and said they needed more for teachers.



She said the indication was that the pupils and teachers were happy to come back to school and was hopeful they would strictly observe the protocols.



She said plans were afoot to organize orientations regularly for pupils and teachers on how to contain the spread of the virus.



Mr Vincent Esoah, Headmaster of the Presby Senior High School said they were ready to commence academic activities for the year and that the School had enough nose masks to ensure that nobody got infected in the course of the academic calendar.



Mr Esoah said COVID-19 preventive messages would be played through the School’s siren system to regularly remind pupils and teachers to observe the protocols.