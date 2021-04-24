Replace Jean Mensah, she has lost credibility - Otokunor

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor is demanding the resignation of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, over alleged irregularities in the December 2020 general elections.

“There is a need for major reforms of our electoral processes, including the replacement of the Chairperson for the Electoral Commission. Jean Mensa has lost credibility. She has lost that moral right and the realm of impartiality that is supposed to engulf the EC [is no more],” Mr. Otokunor said.



His call follows the NDC’s decision to boycott an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting aimed at giving the various political parties the opportunity to review the 2020 general elections



Mr. Otokunor explained on Eyewitness News that the party’s decision to boycott the meeting was in protest of the supposed bias shown by the EC in the polls.

“We felt it would be ruthless to sit in such a meeting and endorse the odious bias by Jean Mensa during the conduct of the election. We felt that would have been very problematic.”



Accusations of irregularities were also levelled against the EC Chair in the dismissed election petition of NDC’s flagbearer for the 2020 polls, John Dramani Mahama.



The final report of the EU Observer Mission has already recommended 18 areas of reforms in Ghana’s electoral system.