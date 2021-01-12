Report Kennedy Agyapong for threatening to burn your house - Maurice Ampaw to Mahama

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has called on the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to report MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to the police for threatening his life.

It would be recalled that late last year, the lawmaker threatened to burn the house of John Dramani Mahama should the country record another incident of fire outbreak.



He also vowed to burn the former president alive for the same reason.



Reacting to this in an interview with GhanaWeb, the legal practitioner charged the former president to take up the case by making an official complaint to the police.



“Burning of houses is different from threatening a person so that one, it is up to the president to take up the matter. The person whose property is being threatened should sue Kennedy Agyapong or report the matter officially to the police to take up the matter,” Maurice Ampaw told GhanaWeb.

Speaking on the sidelines of Bulldog’s arrest after threatening Akufo-Addo, the legal luminary opined that the gravity of this case is weightier than that of what Kennedy Agyapong said in December.



“We are talking about a sitting president whose term of office is being threatened, blackmailed and then also to overthrow the constitution. That’s more serious,” he asserted.



Meanwhile, the artiste manager is till in the custody of the national security operatives who picked him up Monday.



