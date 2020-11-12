Report on Domelevo’s travel meant to tarnish his image - Kwaku Azar

Stephen Asare is an Accounting professor and a legal practitioner

Lawyer and Accounting Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, known widely as Kwaku Azar, has said he remains convinced that the Audit Service Board acted ultra-vires in appointing K&A Accounting Services to audit the Auditor-General.

The outspoken lawyer is of the view that the findings by the accounting firm were a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of Daniel Yaw Domelevo who has been asked to proceed on leave.



The firm in its audit report revealed that the Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, and his six deputies spent GH¢3.3 million on foreign travels from January 1, 2017, to June 30, this year.



Per the findings, personal travels of the Auditor-General some of his deputies, funded by the Audit Service; the absence of a written policy on foreign travels for the Audit Service and the failure by top management to fully retire accountable impress on foreign travels.



But reacting to the findings, lawyer Kwaku Azar said: ”I’m equally dumbfounded by K&A’s findings that the Auditor-General and some members of the Audit Service travelled during the period January 2017-June 2020. They travelled. So what?

“These findings are not only underwhelming but seem calculated to tarnish the enviable reputation of the Auditor-General who has spent the last few years giving corruption hell.



“I will not only dissolve the Audit Service Board but surcharge K&A for this hit job.



“Meanwhile, we can’t find those who are charged to answer the more important question of whether the President can send the Auditor-General on an involuntary leave”, he wrote.