General News

Report rickety vehicles to us – MTTD urges Ghanaians

Superintendent Alexander Obeng, Head of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD

The Head of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alexander Obeng has advised Ghanaians to aid them in their fight against unfit vehicles on roads by reporting such vehicles to them.

According to him, rickety vehicles on roads is one of the leading causes of road accidents in the country, so all Ghanaians and stakeholders should support the MTTD in impounding such vehicles, as well as prosecuting their owners.



“We admonish our collaborators and stakeholders and the general public to reach out to the police anytime they see non-road worthy, rickety and vehicles that are in dangerous condition, and the police will respond quickly,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb on July 17, 2020.

He also added that, it is essential for vehicle owners to go to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority exactly a month before their road-worthy certificates and stickers expire for examination and renewal to affirm that they are safe for our roads.



“Vehicle owners have a responsibility, that one month to the expiry of their road-worthy certificate, that signifies that their vehicles are safer, when it is about to expire, the owner is supposed to go with the vehicle to an examiner at a nearby DVLA or their accredited agencies, to get their vehicle tested, issued a certificate and the roadworthy sticker. It is very important, when they do that, it will naturally indicate that the vehicle is safer,” he said.

