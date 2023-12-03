Report to school on December 4 - GES affirms opening date for fresh SHS students

Newly admitted form one SHS students are to report to school on Monday, December 4

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has affirmed that the reporting date for first-year Senior High School students (SHS) remains Monday, December 4, 2023, as indicated on the placement form.

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 2, the GES urged parents, students, and the general public to take note of the specified reporting date, emphasizing that it aligns with the information provided on the Placement form.



The statement, signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations at the GES, stressed that schools are expected to commence the registration and orientation of students from December 4, 2023.



"Per the academic calendar, there would be Christmas break on the 21st of December 2023 and resume on the 3rd of January to continue academic work till March 5th 2024," the statement noted.



The GES management encouraged students who are yet to complete their Self Placement to do so promptly.



The statement expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their collaboration and support in the CSSPS process, emphasizing the need for patience to ensure the smooth implementation of the SHS academic calendar without disruptions, aiming to return to the pre-COVID academic schedule.

Last week, some Members of Parliament, particularly from the minority side, urged the Ministry of Education to reconsider the decision to have first-year SHS students report on Monday, December 4, 2023.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, proposed shifting the reopening date to the first week of January to allow sufficient preparation time for parents and teachers.



The Speaker has since invited the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, to brief the House on Monday, December 4, regarding the reopening date and related matters. The concerns raised by the MPs focused on the challenges parents might face in preparing their children for school within the short timeframe between Thursday and Sunday, following the release of school placements.



They deemed it incomprehensible for placement information to be released only two days before expecting students to report on Monday.



Read the full statement by GES below:





