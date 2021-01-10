Reported fire outbreak on KNUST main campus in Kumasi

There has been a reported incident of fire outbreak on the Campus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Sunday dawn.

Though details of the fire outbreak are sketchy, initial reports on social media were that the fire outbreak happened at the Republic Hall, one of the halls of residence on the campus.



However subsequent reports on the fire outbreak point out that the affected area is a market close to the hall and that no casualties have been recorded.



A video of the incident circulating on social media shows some students shouting and calling on their mates to come out of their rooms as the market is seen in smoke and fire.

GhanaWeb at the moment is not able to confirm the extent of damage caused by the fire outbreak or casualties, if any.



