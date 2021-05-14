Reports of increasing birth defect false – Western North Health Directorate

The directorate says it has recorded only two cases of birth anomalies

The Western North Regional Health Directorate says it has recorded only two cases of birth anomalies from Aowin Municipality in 2021, and none from Sewum Health Centre.

A press release signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, the Regional Director of Health Service, said in 2020, there was no case of birth defect at Sewum Health Centre but a total of three cases of birth anomalies were reported in the entire Aowin Municipality.



“From the above, and data available to us at the Western North Region, there is no increasing trend in birth anomalies at Sewum Health Centre, Aowin Municipality of Western North region,” it said.

The release was in response to a news item on Monday, May 10, 2021, with the headline, “Medical Staff in Sewum Health Centre in Aowin District are recording a high number of babies without vital body parts.”