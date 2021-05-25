Reports of ongoing mass registration false – NIA

They have asked Ghanaians to disregard such reports

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has denied media reports of an ongoing nationwide registration exercise for the Ghana Card.

A Press Statement issued by the authority asked Ghanaians to disregard the said reports.



According to the NIA, mass registration ended in September 2020 and the Authority has moved into a continuous registration phase thereon.



The NIA added that the continuous registration process started in April 2021 with the co-location of 14 registration centres at the GRA offices across the country.



“Registration at the 14 GRA/NIA centres is free and Ghanaians can attest to that fact. Additionally, the Authority is currently working to established Regional and District offices across the country in June, 2021,” the NIA disclosed in a statement sighted by Kasapafmonline.com.

The statement continued “The NIA wishes to reiterate that first registration and issuance of the Ghana Card is free in line with government policy which has not changed. When NIA duly establishes it Regional and District offices, registration at all the Districts and Regional offices across the country shall be free.”



However, under the fees and charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Instrument, 2019 which was duly passed by Parliament, NIA is mandated to institute and collect certain fees and charges for some services rendered.



These include registration of foreigners; updates of personal records; replacements of lost and damaged cards; household registration; card renewal and expedited service (premium).