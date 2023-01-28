Rescue Ghanaian students stranded in UK - Apaak to government

The deputy ranking member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak

The deputy ranking member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak has called on the government to rescue Ghanaian students stranded in the United Kingdom (UK).

His appeal follows reports of Ghanaian students on the Government of Ghana scholarship who have been kicked out of their rooms over non-payment of rent and other amenities.



The situation is as a result of the government’s inability to release stipends to these students.



According to sources, these students have been sacked from their schools among other challenges they are facing now in a foreign land.

Commenting on the development, the Builsa South lawmaker indicated that the government must act fast to save the nation from any international embarrassment.



“Students on Ghana Government Scholarships under the “Ghana Scholarship Secretariat” are stranded in the United Kingdom (UK). Some have been dismissed from their schools whilst others are being chased by their schools and Landlords to pay their rent.



“Some have not received over 8 months stipend which makes the situation very critical. Others have had to overstay because they can’t get money to go back to their country. Some have been sued by their landlords of refusal to pay rent,” Mr. Apaak said in a tweet on Friday.