Reserve Ejisu seat for John Kumah's wife - Maurice Ampaw proposes

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has called upon the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to allow Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, to contest her husband's seat in the Ashanti Region.

Ampaw emphasised the importance of honouring John Kumah's legacy by facilitating a transition for his spouse into politics.



He drew parallels with previous instances within the party where widows were supported in their bid for parliamentary seats following the demise of their husbands.



He cited the example of Ophelia Hayford, who stepped into her husband's shoes in Mfantseman.



Ampaw stressed that replicating this gesture for Lilian Kumah would not only pay homage to her husband's memory but also demonstrate the party's commitment to supporting the family.



He urged the NPP leadership to consider allowing Lilian Kumah to contest the Ejisu Constituency unopposed, asserting that such a move would respect John Kumah's legacy and put his soul to rest.

"It is time for us to come together; let us honour John Kumah. He stood for breaking the eight; John Kumah stood for breaking the eight. John Kumah was NPP, and NPP was John Kumah; let us honour him.



"I propose that nobody should go and contest the Ejisu Constituency; nobody should go and contest John Kumah's spirit. Let us train John Kumah's wife to take over as the sole parliamentary candidate. The same way we did for Mfantsiman Constituency; when Quansah died, his widow, Ophelia Hayford, a police officer, took over.



"John Kumah's wife is a pastor, and she is very bold. John Kumah's spirit has entered her, so let John Kumah's wife go unopposed and win the seat," Maurice Ampaw said on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem show on Wontumi TV on March 9, 2024.







AM/SARA

