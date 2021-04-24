Reserve lands for future developmental projects – Ada East DCE

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee is the DCE for Ada East

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive for Ada East District, has appealed to chiefs of the Ada traditional area to demarcate and reserve lands in the various electoral areas for future developmental projects.

She said the District Assembly had encountered some litigations on lands demarcated for development in some communities.



Ms Pobee said this when the Registrar of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs visited the Ada Traditional Council.



The DCE explained that the land did not belong to the government hence the need to collaborate with the chiefs of the various family lands to access it for developmental projects.

She appealed to the traditional council to demonstrate justice and fairness when handling chieftaincy and land issues to maintain peace and trust among the people.



Ms Pobee said the leaders should allocate lands for schools and community health centres at all electoral areas from now because Ada was developing and the people would need such facilities soon.



"When you give out land to an individual or institution, let the assembly know to get the cooperate social responsibility tax for development agendas. Let us cooperate to develop our communities," she appealed.